"PM has made Vibrant Summit a take-off point for holistic development", says Gujarat CM Bhupender Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel outlined ambitious plans for the state's holistic development during the Pre Vibrant Summit, emphasizing the need to prepare Gujarat for the future. The Vibrant Summit, initiated in 2003 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has evolved into a pivotal platform fostering industrial growth, employment opportunities, and economic progress.

However, CM Patel underscored its transformative potential as a catalyst for comprehensive development. CM Patel said, "Generally, there is an understanding among people that Vibrant Summit leads to the development of big industries, employment opportunities, GDP and economic progress. This is true, but at the same time, PM has made Vibrant Summit a take-off point for holistic development".

He added, "Vibrant Summit proved to be a world-class platform for human resource development along with the growth of industry, including healthcare and education. Pre Vibrant Summit successfully used to bring out new possibilities and potential in all sectors in 2024". Acknowledging the conventional understanding that the Vibrant Summit primarily contributes to the development of large industries, employment opportunities, GDP, and economic progress, CM Patel shed light on PM Modi's vision to elevate the summit to a launchpad for holistic development.

Highlighting the significance of the Vibrant Summit as a world-class platform for human resource development, CM Patel stressed its role in fostering growth across industries, including healthcare and education. CM Patel said, "Today, in the same direction, a Pre Vibrant Summit is being organized with the idea of Holistic Healthcare, Good Health and Well Being for All. This Pre Vibrant Summit is another step forward towards realizing PM's Healthcare for all".

"PM has also given the vision of self-reliant India to make our healthcare at par with the world for this sector. Giving priority to wellness along with health, Gujarat ranks first in the country with 8800 health & wellness centres. For the first time, an amount of US USD 350 million has been approved by the World Bank to promote holistic healthcare", said Patel. The summit has consistently acted as a catalyst for unveiling new possibilities and potential in various sectors, demonstrated by the success of the Pre Vibrant Summit in 2024.

The current Pre Vibrant Summit is strategically organized with a focus on Holistic Healthcare, Good Health, and Well-being for All, aligning with PM Modi's vision of "Healthcare for All." CM Patel emphasized the importance of prioritizing wellness alongside health, citing Gujarat's top-ranking status in the country with 8800 health and wellness centres.

For the first time, the World Bank has approved an impressive amount of US USD 350 million to promote holistic healthcare in Gujarat. The state has set milestones in healthcare, offering radiotherapy treatment through advanced robotic machines like the CyberKnife exclusively in government-run cancer hospitals.

Patel said, "Radiotherapy treatment is being provided through robotic machines like CyberKnife in government-run cancer hospitals only in Gujarat. To provide affordable and quality medicines to the people, more than 500 generic pharmacies have been started. Under the direction of Modi ji, Gujarat has become the pharma hub of the country. Gujarat has a 40 per cent share in the total pharma production of the country and a 28 per cent share in pharma exports". In line with the commitment to provide affordable and quality medicines, Gujarat has established over 500 generic pharmacies.

Under PM Modi's direction, the state has emerged as the pharma hub of the country, contributing 40 per cent to the total pharma production and 28 per cent to pharma exports. With 5500 licensed pharma products and more than 1500 blood drug production units, Gujarat is at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation.

CM Patel said, "We have as many as 5500 licensed pharma products and more than 1500 blood drug production units. Gujarat ranks first in the country with a 53 per cent contribution to medical devices. 78 per cent of the cardiac centres are made in the country and 50 per cent of the eye lenses are made in Gujarat. We have maintained the tradition of being a pioneer in developing medical devices and bulk drugs parks in Rajkot and Jambusar". Gujarat has also demonstrated leadership in medical devices, commanding a 53 per cent share in the country.

The state hosts 78 per cent of cardiac centres and manufactures 50 per cent of eye lenses in the country. Maintaining its pioneering spirit, Gujarat has developed medical device and bulk drug parks in Rajkot and Jambusar.

CM Patel emphasized the role of technology in enhancing human life, citing PM Modi's vision for leveraging technology in the current era. Notably, Gujarat has witnessed the benefit of teleconsultation and telemedicine, with 60 lakh people availing these services in the last two years.

He said, "Modi ji says that today's era is the era of technologies and it should be used to make human life better. 60 lakh people have taken benefit of teleconsultation and telemedicine in the last 2 years in Gujarat. Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have entered the health sector and collective efforts are being made to expand their scope". With Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) making inroads into the health sector, CM Patel emphasized the collective efforts being made to expand their scope and integrate technological advancements for the betterment of healthcare services.

The Pre Vibrant Summit, under CM Patel's leadership, sets the stage for Gujarat's holistic development journey, aiming to embrace innovation and inclusivity for a prosperous future. (ANI)

