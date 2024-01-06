Left Menu

30-year-old woman dies after falling from train

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:41 IST
A 30-year-old woman from Wayanad, suspected to have fallen off from a train on Friday night near Bekal here, has died, police said.

The Bekal police, upon being informed by the Railway Protection Force about a person lying on the track, found the woman and took her to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The details of the woman, Aishwarya Joseph, was confirmed after the police and the locals found her handbag during an inspection of the locality.

Police said as per the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that she might have fallen off from the train resulting in severe injuries.

Further investigation is on, police said, adding that the body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

