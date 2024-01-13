Left Menu

Delhi transport minister takes metro ride to reach office

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 00:11 IST
Delhi transport minister takes metro ride to reach office
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to encourage the use of public transport over private vehicles and to better understand the daily experiences of commuters, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took a ride on the Delhi Metro to reach his office on Friday, officials said.

The minister's journey commenced at the Dhansa Bus Metro Station in Najafgarh on the Grey Line and concluded at the Indraprastha metro station, the closest station to the Delhi Secretariat, an official said.

Sharing his experience about the metro ride, Gahlot said in a statement, ''I truly enjoyed my ride on the Delhi Metro today. Choosing to travel via public transport contributes to a sustainable and congestion-free city. I appreciate the excellent service provided by DMRC, ensuring a commendable travel experience.'' The Dhansa Bus Stand metro station is a key stop on the Grey Line of the Delhi Metro, inaugurated on September 18, 2021, the official said.

The official said before the launch of the Dhansa Bus Metro Station, the DMRC service extended only to Najafgarh Station, which commenced operations on October 4, 2019.

Spanning a total length of 4.9 km, the Grey Line has an average daily ridership of 18,859, the official said.

Presently, the extensive Delhi Metro network spans approximately 392.44 km, encompassing 288 stations, he added.

With an average daily ridership of 30 lakh, the DMRC continues to be a crucial component of the public transportation system in the national capital, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024