CCI approves proposed amalgamation of Shriram GI Holdings with SGIC

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed amalgamation of Shriram GI Holdings Private Limited with Shriram General Insurance Company Limited.

The proposed combination relates to the amalgamation of Shriram GI Holdings Private Limited (SGIH) with Shriram General insurance Company Limited (SGIC) (Proposed Combination).

SGIH undertakes the business of investments, facilitate strategic, private equity and third-party investors, and to carry on consultancy business, including in particular in relation to the general insurance products sector.

SGIC is engaged in the business of providing general insurance, undertake re-insurance, counter insurance of insurances and to carry on generally every kind of non-life insurance and re-insurance business relating to general insurance.

(With Inputs from PIB)