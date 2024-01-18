Indian Navy responds to drone attack distress call from vessel - ANI
An Indian Navy ship deployed in the Gulf of Aden has responded to a drone attack distress call from Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.
The distress call from MV Genco Picardy was issued late on Wednesday, the report said.
