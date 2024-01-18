Three held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold, iPhones worth Rs 2.26 cr: Customs

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for allegedly smuggling into the country gold and iPhones valuing about Rs 2.26 crore, an official statement issued by the customs department said.

A case was booked on January 16 against the trio, all of whom hail from Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The passengers were intercepted while they attempted to smuggle foreign-origin gold and phones in India through the airport, said the statement issued by the customs department.

Gold weighing 3.8 kg and two iPhone 15 Pro Max were recovered from the passengers having tariff value of Rs 2.26 crore, it said, adding that the three have been arrested.

