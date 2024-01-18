Kerala bets on heli-tourism, wedding destination tag to boost tourist arrivals

Known for its scenic tourist spots, Kerala is now promoting heli-tourism in hill areas and showcasing the state as a wedding destination in efforts to attract more tourists.

''In the last few years, Kerala has emerged as the best responsible tourism destination. When we talk about responsible tourism, we actually mean it. We ensure that our travellers are responsible and we also make sure that whatever money is spent, part of it goes to our local communities for their betterment,'' Kerala Tourism Director P B Nooh told PTI on Thursday.

Tourism is a major contributor to the Kerala economy and the state registered a record number of 159.69 lakh visitors from within the country during the January-September 2023 period.

On Thursday, Nooh announced the launch of the heli-tourism initiative 'Sky Escapes' that will seek to develop tourism in hilly areas through helicopter services.

He said the state government will work along with private players to promote heli-tourism.

According to him, efforts are being made to promote Kerala as a budding destination for destination weddings as there are picturesque places as well as good air connectivity with international airports.

At a session in the national capital to highlight tourism potential in Kerala, Nooh said the state government is trying to empower and focus on the literary circuit as well as the biodiversity circuit. In this regard, various efforts are being taken, including creating museums and other attractions to increase footfall of domestic travellers, he added.

Kerala also offers adventure tourism initiatives and various related events, including International Paragliding Festival, International Surfing Festival and Mountain-Terrain-Biking, are scheduled to be held in March and April.

