Ram Temple inauguration: Banks across India to remain closed during January 22 half-first

In line with central government offices, all banks across India will be closed for half-day on January 22 for the 'Pran Patishtha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Department of Financial Services under the Union Ministry of Finance in a notification said on Thursday that Public Sector Banks, Public Sector Insurance Companies, Public Sector Financial Institutions and Regional Rural Banks will remain closed in the first half of January 22, to enable employees to participate in the 'Ram Lalla' Pran Pratishtha celebrations.

The Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in a notification earlier Thursday said that all central government offices, institutions and industrial establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day till 02:30 pm. Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will attend the Pran Pratishta. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. Prime Minister Modi will perform rituals to mark the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. However, a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha.

There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22. (ANI)

