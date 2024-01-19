Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 12.2 pc to Rs 5,208 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:18 IST
- Country:
- India
India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday posted a 12.2 per cent rise in its net profit for the December quarter to Rs 5,208 crore.
The net profit stood at Rs 4,638 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a filing.
Jio's revenue from operations increased 10.3 per cent to Rs 25,368 crore in the third quarter against Rs 22,998 crore in the year-ago period.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India likely to report higher GDP growth estimates for 2023/24
Foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 cr cash recovered by ED during raids in Haryana mining case
Mega tower deal: Brookfield to acquire India biz of ATC for USD 2 bn enterprise value
Brookfield to acquire Indian business of American Tower Corporation (ATC) for USD 2 bn enterprise value: Statement.
India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' underway in Rajasthan