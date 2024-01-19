Left Menu

Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 12.2 pc to Rs 5,208 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:18 IST
Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 12.2 pc to Rs 5,208 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday posted a 12.2 per cent rise in its net profit for the December quarter to Rs 5,208 crore.

The net profit stood at Rs 4,638 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a filing.

Jio's revenue from operations increased 10.3 per cent to Rs 25,368 crore in the third quarter against Rs 22,998 crore in the year-ago period.

