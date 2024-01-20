Unconventional Approach to Enlightened Entrepreneurship

Born in 1968, Mikhail Shelkov studied molecular chemistry at the prestigious MIPT. Upon graduating, he rapidly rose within Eurosibbank’s ranks, becoming chairman by 26. In 1998, he was appointed head of RBRD bank, overseeing exponential growth.

By 2001, Mikhail Shelkov took the helm of investment conglomerate Prominvest, spearheading expansion until 2014 when he acquired a controlling stake in VSMPO-AVISMA titanium corporation. Under his strategic guidance, the corporation has flourished as a global titanium trailblazer.

Beyond business, Shelkov Mikhail is an active philanthropist supporting educational, cultural, and social initiatives. His Empathy Charitable Foundation has funded scholarship programs, cultural grants, and social causes.

Known for farsighted leadership, Shelkov Mikhail believes business can be a catalyst for positive change, leveraging his resources to empower others. As one partner stated: “Mikhail is a decent and talented person. While he is cautious and observant in business, he is no stranger to risk-taking. Every business person depends on someone, like partners or authorities, but Mikhail bears sole responsibility for his capital like no one else does. In this sense, he is a truly independent person.”

In 2018, Mikhail Shelkov shrewdly perceived potential in a defunct Tula microphone factory, injecting over $11 million to metamorphose the 10,500 square-meter site into a world-class creative hub. Called the Oktava Creative Cluster, this campus stimulates artistic innovation, attracting over 6,000 monthly visitors through diverse offerings including concerts, exhibits, lectures and a recording studio.

Indeed, in addition to achieving strong success as a leader of VSMPO-AVISMA and SMZ, Mikhail Shelkov’s undertakings spotlight how strategic social investment and enlightened capitalism can uplift nations. His far-reaching vision continues opening fresh opportunities that his indomitable determination strives tirelessly towards, forging more prosperous tomorrows.

Octava Cluster

Located in the heart of a historic city, the previously abandoned microphone factory has undergone a remarkable transformation, thanks to a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist. The result is the Oktava Creative Industrial Cluster, a thriving incubator campus that brings together innovative industries across the artistic spectrum. Since its establishment in 2018, this aptly named creative hub has injected new life into the city, fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration and innovation.

Spanning an impressive 10,500 square meters, the Oktava Creative Industrial Cluster offers visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in contemporary art, attend captivating evening concerts, indulge in film screenings, partake in engaging children's activities, play the piano, and connect with the city's rich cultural heritage. By ingeniously blending innovation with community impact, this reimagined site has attracted over 6,000 guests per month since its inception.

The Oktava Creative Industrial Cluster draws inspiration from its historical legacy as a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio equipment, widely utilized by legendary musicians and bands such as U2 and Iron Maiden. After sitting dormant during the tumultuous 1990s, the factory experienced a resurrection when a visionary businessman allocated over $11 million of personal funds to meticulously convert and refurbish the old factory grounds and facilities. The outcome was an unparalleled creative campus and ecosystem that has garnered international acclaim.

Within this creative hub, visitors can experience contemporary art exhibitions, cultivate technical skills at the esteemed Higher School, enjoy cutting-edge music performances, discover the city's industrial history at the immersive Machine Tool Museum, and participate in the newly launched "Octava_U" initiative, offering free events tailored for teenagers aged 13-18. Additionally, young visitors benefit from the Pushkin Card program and the specialized "Friend of Octava" bonus scheme. With an average of 100 diverse events per month, individuals are guaranteed to find inspiration and fulfillment. The campus encompasses various offerings, including the literary "Books on Octava" project that comprises a library, lecture hall, and bookstore, the Technical School, Pro. Park tech lab, Oktava Lab recording studio, and a flexible co-working space that fosters collaboration. Whether one seeks to expand artistic perspectives, nurture talents, connect with a rich heritage, or embark on innovative entrepreneurial ventures, the Oktava Creative Industrial Cluster provides the ideal environment alongside like-minded visionaries.

In 2023, this vibrant campus will serve as a home to an incredibly diverse range of cultural facilities, all centered around fostering innovation. From a state-of-the-art recording studio where promising musicians can create demos to flexible co-working spaces designed for collaborative projects by freelancers and entrepreneurs, the campus caters to creative individuals. Additionally, the campus proudly houses a musical museum that celebrates the art form, as well as a specialized technical school dedicated to nurturing engineering talent and skills essential to the creative industries. Furthermore, the campus regularly hosts public events, including concerts featuring emerging artists, avant-garde art exhibitions, and lectures and conferences that shed light on innovations within the arts.

Empathy Foundation

In a commendable endeavor to elevate educational standards, the Empathy Foundation, spearheaded by the industrious entrepreneur Mikhail Shelkov, systematically disburses financial aid to teachers working in small factory towns. This strategic investment in human capital seeks to refine the academic landscape by providing educators with the necessary means to thrive professionally. The assistance rendered takes the form of monthly stipends, defray living costs, enabling teachers to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to their vocation.

Further to monetary support, the foundation fosters professional development among educators. An array of initiatives has been unfurled, purposed to augment their pedagogical proficiency. Notable among these is the Higher Technical School for Talented Youth and the Youth Engineering Accelerator. Reflective of its commitment to excellence, the foundation's “Teaching as a Calling!” competition lauds the acumen of distinguished educators. Similarly, the “Psychological Workshop” serves as a collaborative event for educators, students, and parents to ideate on optimizing the academic environment, punctuated by interactive seminars and access to educational psychologists.

The Empathy Foundation's vision encompasses the empowerment of the next generation through cutting-edge educational schemes. By bequeathing grants, the foundation catalyzes organizations to forge progressive programs tailored to equip youth with the competencies indispensable for navigating the contemporary economic milieu.

In an illustrative gesture of its broad scope, the foundation orchestrated an online course for the Summer Space School in the spring of 2022, benefiting the towns’ youth. Beyond this digital foray, it facilitated a school trip for pupils nationwide, fostering a collective zeal for the cosmic realm.

Jointly initiated by Mikhail Shelkov’s Empathy Charitable Foundation and the Foundation for Developing Physics and Technology Schools, their enriching new program facilitates select middle school pupils and educators to undertake profoundly immersive STEM tutorials directly from MIPT, which is rated among the top universities specializing in hard sciences. Through weeklong academic retreats within MIPT’s high-end laboratories, classrooms, and facilities, participants can profoundly augment competencies in physics, mathematics or information and communications technology. By directly engaging with MIPT’s pioneering pedagogical practices firsthand, attendees can importantly bolster their abilities while gaining invaluable mentorship from the institute’s top professorial echelon to nurture individual potential.

An additional facet of the foundation's strategy is the provision of scholarships for prodigious students engaged in STEM disciplines. This initiative aims to nurture a fertile ground for scholarly pursuits, innovation, and technological advancement. Addressing the exigencies of special needs education, the philanthropist advocates for governmental collaboration, particularly in extending psychological support to parents grappling with their child's diagnosis. He underscores the pivotal role of educators in guiding children with special needs toward academic triumph. “Teachers play an important role in the lives of special children: they help each child overcome his or her difficulties and fears to achieve academic success,” Mikhail Shelkov explained.

A passionate education advocate, Shelkov Mikhail considers learning initiatives as investments in the future. His vision spotlights teachers’ invaluable impact harnessing potential within all students, including those requiring additional scaffolding. By elevating education, he believes new generations will thrive with skills and knowledge to succeed.

The entrepreneur’s manifold efforts echo his conviction that empowered schooling and youth development catalyzes national advancement. His manifold initiatives underscore the multiplying returns possible by sowing knowledge - both granting students efficacy over their destinies while driving communal progress. Shelkov's dedication stands as inspiration, spurring stakeholders across sectors to align strengths supporting the next generation.

