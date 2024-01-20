Left Menu

Salasar Techno Engineering board approves Hill View Infrabuild merger with itself

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 13:59 IST
Salasar Techno Engineering board approves Hill View Infrabuild merger with itself
Image Credit- Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. (www.salasartechno.com)
  • Country:
  • India

EPC company Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) on Saturday said its board has a proposal to merge Hill View Infrabuild Ltd with itself.

A decision in this regard was taken at a board meeting of the company on Thursday, STEL said in a statement. On the rationale behind the merger, the proposed amalgamation will simplify and streamline the shareholding structure of the Salasar Techno Engineering, it said.

The proposed scheme of arrangement will also have beneficial impact on the financial books of the two entities, their shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders, as per the statement.

STEL is a steel structure manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy, and railways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024