Supreme Witnesses Total Income Reaching Rs 52.59 Crore Reflecting Sustained Financial Strength

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), a distinguished player in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the H1 FY24.

H1 FY24: Consolidated Key Financials at a Glance:

* Total Income of Rs 52.59 crore * EBITDA of Rs 10.39 crore

* EBITDA Margin of 19.75 per cent * PAT of Rs 6.59 crore

* PAT Margin of 12.53 per cent * EPS of Rs 3.63

Standalone Key Financials at a Glance: - Total Income of Rs 49.42 crore

- EBITDA of Rs 9.15 crore - EBITDA Margin of 18.51 per cent

- PAT of Rs 6.47 crore - PAT Margin of 13.08 per cent

- EPS of Rs 3.63 Commenting on the performance, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are delighted to announce strong financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The total income reaching Rs 53 crore is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our ability to navigate challenges in the market.

The power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry are dynamic, and we have adapted to changing market demands. The windmill segment has been a strategic move for us, showcasing our expertise in crafting transformers that can withstand the unique challenges posed by switching and voltage fluctuations. The listing on NSE Emerge further solidifies our industry presence, reflecting our commitment to transparency, growth, and delivering value. The company's commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation positions it for sustained success in the ever-evolving energy landscape."

