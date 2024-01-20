Adrift at sea for 28 days, struggles continue for Sri Lankan migrants
UN News | Updated: 20-01-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 21:38 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revised anti-terror bill unveiled in Sri Lankan Parliament
18 fishermen from Tamil Nadu apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy
IMF presses for more taxes for revenue-based consolidation of Sri Lankan economy
EAM Jaishankar calls on Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe in Uganda, discusses bilateral initiatives
NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 4 in Sri Lankan human trafficking case