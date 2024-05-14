NCGG launches third capacity-building program for senior Sri Lankan civil servants

The third capacity-building program for senior Sri Lankan civil servants, organized by India's National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), commenced today in Mussoorie. Running from May 13 to May 24, 2024, the program hosts 41 high-ranking officials from various Sri Lankan governmental departments.

Participants, hailing from crucial departments such as the Prime Minister's Office, Presidential Secretariat, and the Ministry of Finance, among others, are set to explore a broad array of governance topics aimed at enhancing public administration efficiencies.

At the opening session, Shri V. Srinivas, Director General of NCGG and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, underscored the importance of India-Sri Lanka collaboration in governance. He reiterated the Indian governing philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—the world is one family—and advocated for a citizen-centric approach in governance, facilitated by digital tools.

Dr. AP Singh, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator, outlined the program's comprehensive agenda. It covers a variety of topics including the Overview of All India Services, Constitutional Foundations of Policymaking, and Decentralization in India, along with more specialized sessions on Skill Development, Disaster Management, and Digital India initiatives.

Participants will also engage in field visits to prominent institutions such as the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy and the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, which provide practical insights into effective governance mechanisms. Additional tours include visits to the Cyber Security Cell in Noida and the International Solar Alliance in Gurugram, aiming to offer exposure to the latest technologies and strategies in governance.

The NCGG, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, has conducted similar training programs for civil servants from 17 different countries, emphasizing its commitment to fostering global governance capabilities. This ongoing initiative highlights the Centre's role in promoting international cooperation and enhancing governance standards worldwide.