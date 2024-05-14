Left Menu

NCGG launches third capacity-building program for senior Sri Lankan civil servants

Running from May 13 to May 24, 2024, the program hosts 41 high-ranking officials from various Sri Lankan governmental departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:53 IST
NCGG launches third capacity-building program for senior Sri Lankan civil servants
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The third capacity-building program for senior Sri Lankan civil servants, organized by India's National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), commenced today in Mussoorie. Running from May 13 to May 24, 2024, the program hosts 41 high-ranking officials from various Sri Lankan governmental departments.

Participants, hailing from crucial departments such as the Prime Minister's Office, Presidential Secretariat, and the Ministry of Finance, among others, are set to explore a broad array of governance topics aimed at enhancing public administration efficiencies.

At the opening session, Shri V. Srinivas, Director General of NCGG and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, underscored the importance of India-Sri Lanka collaboration in governance. He reiterated the Indian governing philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—the world is one family—and advocated for a citizen-centric approach in governance, facilitated by digital tools.

Dr. AP Singh, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator, outlined the program's comprehensive agenda. It covers a variety of topics including the Overview of All India Services, Constitutional Foundations of Policymaking, and Decentralization in India, along with more specialized sessions on Skill Development, Disaster Management, and Digital India initiatives.

Participants will also engage in field visits to prominent institutions such as the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy and the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, which provide practical insights into effective governance mechanisms. Additional tours include visits to the Cyber Security Cell in Noida and the International Solar Alliance in Gurugram, aiming to offer exposure to the latest technologies and strategies in governance.

The NCGG, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, has conducted similar training programs for civil servants from 17 different countries, emphasizing its commitment to fostering global governance capabilities. This ongoing initiative highlights the Centre's role in promoting international cooperation and enhancing governance standards worldwide.      

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024