Indian plane not involved in Afghanistan aircraft crash, say officials

Indian officials on Sunday said that an Indian plane was not involved in a crash in Afghanistan amid reports that an aircraft from India met with an accident there last night.

A senior official said that a Moroccan-registered DF 10 aircraft was involved in the crash in Afghanistan.

Another official said the aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan last night was not that of an Indian carrier.

The clarification came against the backdrop of reports from Afghanistan that an Indian plane was involved in the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)