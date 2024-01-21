Moscow-bound private jet with six on board disappeared over Afghanistan - Russia
A small charter jet heading to Moscow from India via Uzbekistan disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan on Saturday evening and a search is underway to find it, Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said on Sunday.
A small charter jet heading to Moscow from India via Uzbekistan disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan on Saturday evening and a search is underway to find it, Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said on Sunday. The plane - a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet - was registered in Russia and, according to preliminary data, there were six people on board, including four crew members and two passengers, it said.
Earlier on Saturday police in northern Afghanistan received reports of a plane crash in Badakhshan province. The Russian statement said the plane was manufactured in 1978 and owned by Athletic Group LLC and an unnamed private individual.
Rosaviatsia is in touch with its counterparts in Afghanistan and Tajikistan, it said in the same statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
