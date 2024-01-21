Left Menu

Indian plane not involved in Afghanistan crash: Civil aviation ministry

More details are awaited, the ministry said in a post on X.A senior official said that a Moroccan-registered DF 10 aircraft was involved in the crash in Afghanistan.In a post on X, Afghanistans television network Tolo News claimed that an Indian passenger plane crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province.Quoting the head of the department of Information and Culture of Badakhshan, Zabihullah Amiri, Tolo News also said that a team has been sent to the area to investigate the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 13:39 IST
Indian plane not involved in Afghanistan crash: Civil aviation ministry
  • Country:
  • India

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Sunday said Indian aircraft was not involved in a plane crash in Afghanistan amid reports that an aircraft from India met with an accident.

''The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan-registered small aircraft. More details are awaited,'' the ministry said in a post on X.

A senior official said that a Moroccan-registered DF 10 aircraft was involved in the crash in Afghanistan.

In a post on X, Afghanistan's television network Tolo News claimed that an Indian passenger plane crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province.

Quoting the head of the department of Information and Culture of Badakhshan, Zabihullah Amiri, Tolo News also said that a team has been sent to the area to investigate the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
2
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024