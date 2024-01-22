Left Menu

Storm Isha hits travels and power services across UK

Airlines also cancelled 102 flights into and out of Dublin on Sunday. Scotland's train services will be impacted until Network Rail Scotland has inspected tracks for damage following the storm, ScotRail said on social media platform X.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain's rail network was disrupted, flights were cancelled and thousands of homes were left without power on Monday after the country was battered by Storm Isha overnight. Scotland was worst hit as gusts of over 90 miles per hour (144 km/h) led to the cancellation of all train services. Dozens of flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports were also cancelled.

Trains in some parts of southern England were affected including services between London to Gatwick Airport. UK Power Networks said it had restored power to most properties which had lost electricity in eastern and south eastern England, but about 45,000 homes in Northern Ireland remained without power.

Across the North Sea, Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Sunday cancelled dozens of flights scheduled for Monday as a preventive measure because of the strong winds expected in the Netherlands. Airlines also cancelled 102 flights into and out of Dublin on Sunday.

Scotland's train services will be impacted until Network Rail Scotland has inspected tracks for damage following the storm, ScotRail said on social media platform X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

