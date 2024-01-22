Left Menu

UK eases travel warning for parts of western Ukraine

Britain partially eased its travel guidance for western regions of Ukraine on Monday, citing the country's strong air defences against Russian attacks. Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement the change reflected Ukraine's resilience in the face of Russian attacks, and its strong air defence systems which were defending it against missile and drone strikes. "The FCDO continues to advise against all travel to the rest of Ukraine including the capital Kyiv," the statement said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-01-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 18:41 IST
UK eases travel warning for parts of western Ukraine
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain partially eased its travel guidance for western regions of Ukraine on Monday, citing the country's strong air defences against Russian attacks. Britain had advised its citizens against all travel to Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

But, updated advice published on Monday said it was relaxing that guidance for those with urgent family or business commitments in the west of the country, including Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Chernivtsi. Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement the change reflected Ukraine's resilience in the face of Russian attacks, and its strong air defence systems which were defending it against missile and drone strikes.

"The FCDO continues to advise against all travel to the rest of Ukraine including the capital Kyiv," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024