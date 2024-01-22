India records 10.13 per cent growth in coal-based power generation, marks progress towards self-reliance

The Ministry of Coal announced today that coal-based power generation in India exhibited a noteworthy growth of approximately 10.13 per cent during the period from April to December 2023, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. According to a press release by the Ministry of Coal, this surge underscores India's strides towards self-reliance in the coal sector, contributing significantly to the country's energy demands.

Coal-based power generation recorded a robust growth of 10.13 per cent during Apr-Dec 2023. Overall power generation in the country witnessed a commendable increase of 6.71 per cent during the same period. Domestic coal-based power generation reached 872 Billion Units (BU) during Apr-Dec 2023. This reflects a substantial increase of 7.14 per cent from the 813.9 BU generated in the corresponding period of the previous year, read the press release.

Coal import for blending witnessed a significant reduction of 40.66 per cent, reaching 17.08 MT during Apr-Dec 2023. In the corresponding period of the previous year, coal import for blending stood at 28.78 MT. Despite the escalating power demand, the decline in coal import showcases India's commitment to self-reliance in coal production. Coal remains a major source of power generation in India, contributing to over 70 per cent of the total power generated. The sector has played a crucial role in meeting the country's energy demands amid rising industrial growth, technological advancements, population growth, and economic development, read the press release.

The Indian government is steadfast in its efforts to boost coal production. The objective is to increase coal availability and reduce dependence on imported coal, contributing to the nation's economic stability and safeguarding foreign reserves. The growth in coal-based power generation can be attributed to several factors, including increased industrial activities, advancements in technology, population growth, and the overall economic development of the country.

The surge reflects the resilience and adaptability of India's energy sector to meet the growing demands in a sustainable and self-reliant manner, read the press release. As India continues to focus on enhancing coal production domestically, the aim is to further bolster availability, reduce reliance on imports, and fortify the country's energy security.

The Ministry of Coal remains committed to fostering sustainable and resilient energy solutions to power India's progress. (ANI)

