Left Menu

InterGlobe Enterprises appoints Aditya Pande as Group CEO

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:47 IST
InterGlobe Enterprises appoints Aditya Pande as Group CEO
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic travel conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises on Monday announced the appointment of Aditya Pande as Group Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment of Pande is effective from March 1, 2024 and he will report to (Group Managing Director) Rahul Bhatia, the Gurugram-based firm said in a statement.

With the exception of IndiGo, Aditya will have overall responsibility for setting InterGlobe's strategic agenda and to oversee and continue to strengthen the leadership of the company's line businesses and the corporate staff functions, the company said.

Pande, who has served no-frills carrier IndiGo as its CFO from September 2019 to February 2021, has joined InterGlobe Enterprises from B2B e-commerce platform udaan.

With diverse and multi-functional experience of over 25 years, he has held business strategy and finance roles in various companies, as per the statement. The appointment of Pande is aimed to strengthen the group's leadership team as it moves ahead with its ambitious and diversified global plans, the company said.

InterGlobe Enterprises has businesses across segments such as aviation (IndiGo), hospitality, logistics, airline management, travel commerce, advanced pilot training, and aircraft maintenance engineering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024