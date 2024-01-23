Left Menu

Tomato-laden truck overturns in Thane city; traffic hit for 5 hours

A truck transporting tomatoes overturned on a bridge on a busy road in Maharashtras Thane city, affecting traffic for five hours on Tuesday morning, a civic official said. A truck transporting tomatoes was heading towards Ghodbunder when it overturned on the bridge. However, the traffic on the route was affected for five hours, the official said.

Updated: 23-01-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 12:51 IST
A truck transporting tomatoes overturned on a bridge on a busy road in Maharashtra’s Thane city, affecting traffic for five hours on Tuesday morning, a civic official said. The accident occurred on the Patlipada bridge on Ghodbunder Road around 4.14 am, the official said. A truck transporting tomatoes was heading towards Ghodbunder when it overturned on the bridge. Oil leaked from the vehicle, and tomatoes were scattered on the road, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Local fire personnel and the RDMC team undertook the cleaning operations. However, the traffic on the route was affected for five hours, the official said.

