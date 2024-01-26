Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:35 IST
R-Day: MP's tableau portrays state's self-reliant, progressive women
Madhya Pradesh's tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday portrayed self-reliant and progressive women of the state.

The float gave the message that the state has achieved notable success in integrating women directly into the development process through its welfare schemes.

It illustrated the progressive journey of women in the state through self-help groups, local leadership and representation even in the aviation sector.

The front part of the tableau showed the first woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force, Avani Chaturvedi of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, besides a fighter plane model.

The middle part featured women artists painting pots, the Badal Mahal gate and weavers of the globally renowned Chanderi, Maheshwari and Bagh print sarees.

The lower section of the tableau showcased a stone carving crafted by a female artist and a mural painted by Gond tribal artist 'Padma Shri' Durga Bai.

The rear part of the tableau featured India's Millet Mission ambassador and 'Millet Woman of India Lahari Bai from the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.

Murals of women made from millets adorned the lower portion of the float.

Also seen around the tableau were women from the 'Malwa' region performing folk dances, embodying the vibrant culture of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

