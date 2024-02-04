Left Menu

Mother-son duo among three killed in car-truck collision in UP

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-02-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 19:23 IST
Mother-son duo among three killed in car-truck collision in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died when their car collided head-on with a truck on the Prayagraj-Varanasi highway here, police said.

One person was injured in the accident that took place in Rasar village under the Handia police station area when the car driver was trying to overtake another truck, they said.

On Saturday night, Abhishek Chaubey (25), Poonam (30), her husband Bhagirath and their son Ram (4) were going from Khajuraho to Varanasi to have 'darshan' of Baba Vishwanath when their car collided head-on with a truck, said Pankaj Lavania, Additional Commissioner of Police, Handia.

While Chaubey, Poonam and Ram died during treatment, Bhagirath is undergoing treatment at Swarooprani Nehru Hospital, the ACP said.

Repair work is going on at the flyover in front of Rasar village and one side of the road is closed due to this. The car driver was trying to overtake a truck when it collided head-on with another truck coming from the opposite direction, Lavania said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024