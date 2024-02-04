Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani tops Brand Guardianship Index 2024 among Indians, ranked second globally

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, has been ranked first among all the Indians and second globally in the Brand Guardianship Index 2024 compiled by Brand Finance.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 21:17 IST
Mukesh Ambani tops Brand Guardianship Index 2024 among Indians, ranked second globally
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, Limited Mukesh Ambani (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, has been ranked first among all the Indians and second globally in the Brand Guardianship Index 2024 compiled by Brand Finance. The Brand Guardianship Index is a global recognition of CEOs, who are building business value in a sustainable manner by balancing the needs of all stakeholders - employees, investors, and the wider society.

Notably, Mukesh Ambani was placed at the second position globally in the 2023 ranking as well. This year Ambani was ranked at the first position in Brand Guardianship Index 2024 among the 'Diversified' conglomerates.

Ambani was ranked ahead of global majors like Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Google's Sundar Pichai, Apple's Tim Cook and Tesla's Elon Musk, as well as fellow Indians such as N Chandrasekaran of Tata Group and Anish Shah of Mahindra Group, among many others. Brand Finance's survey gave Mukesh Ambani a BGI score of 80.3, just below 81.6 of Huateng Ma of China-based Tencent.

Brand Finance constructs a balanced scorecard of measures designed to identify the factors that best capture the ability of CEOs to act as stewards of their company's brand and long-term value. This year's analysis reveals that ESG has become the single most important driving force in determining CEO reputation. Being regarded as 'a sustainability champion' accounts for 14 per cent of variation in reputation scores, ahead of factors such as perceived trustworthiness (12.5 per cent), having 'a strong strategy and vision' and global recognition.

According to Brand Finance, the role of a brand guardian is to build brand and business value. It is a global recognition of the CEOs, who forge win-win partnerships to build a sustainable future, redefining the role of a CEO from ultracompetitive entrepreneur to collaborative diplomat. The Brand Guardianship Index celebrates the CEOs, who balance the needs of commercial success, long-term brand building and personal reputation management. Brand Finance follows a balanced scorecard of measures that capture the ability of a CEO to act as the guardian of their company's brand and a steward of long-term shareholder value.

The Brand Guardianship Index includes 'Perception' factors, which reflect current perceptions, 'Performance' factors, which reflect the tangible results of these perceptions; and 'Promotion' factors, which support future perceptions and performance. Recently, Jio' - a relatively new brand - was recognized as the strongest brand from India in the latest report 'Global 500 - 2024' published by Brand Finance, ahead of multi-decade-old Indian brands like LIC and SBI.

Jio had topped India's strong brands in Brand Finance's 2023 rankings as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024