Russian emergency helicopter crashes in Karelia lake, three dead
An Mi-8 helicopter belonging to Russia's emergencies ministry crashed into a lake in the country's northern region of Karelia, killing all three crew members on board, the authorities said on Monday. "The plane was on a training flight," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. Separately, TASS cited regional governor Artur Parfenchikov as saying the crew members have died.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
An Mi-8 helicopter belonging to Russia's emergencies ministry crashed into a lake in the country's northern region of Karelia, killing all three crew members on board, the authorities said on Monday.
"The plane was on a training flight," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. "The helicopter was flown by an experienced crew with thousands of flight hours." The wreckage of the helicopter, which disappeared from radar late on Sunday, was found 11 km (6.8 miles) from the shore of the Lake Onega, Europe's second-largest lake, at a depth of 50 m (164 feet).
The ministry said divers and a remote-controlled underwater vehicle were being deployed. Separately, TASS cited regional governor Artur Parfenchikov as saying the crew members have died. The Karelia region is divided into two parts: the Finnish Karelia region and the Russian Republic of Karelia in the northwestern part of Russia, between the White and Baltic seas, where the helicopter crashed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Support eases for frontrunners ahead of Finnish presidential poll - survey
FACTBOX-What you need to know about the 2024 Finnish presidential election
Finnish workers begin strikes against labour reforms, welfare cuts
Russia emergency helicopter crashes in Karelia lake with three aboard
Finnish workers on strike to protest labour reforms, welfare cuts