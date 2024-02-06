SpiceJet to start flights connecting Jabalpur with Delhi, Mumbai from March
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
SpiceJet will start services connecting Jabalpur with Delhi and Mumbai from March.
The direct flight between the national capital and Jabalpur will be operated two days a week starting from March 1 while the services connecting Mumbai and Jabalpur will start from March 2, an official release said on Tuesday.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Jabalpur airport is also set to get a new terminal building, being built at a cost of Rs 412 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi BJP to organise community viewing of 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony
Flights, trains delayed in Delhi due to low visibility amid fog
UNGA President Dennis Francis arrives in New Delhi to advance India-UN ties
Delighted to arrive in New Delhi when country is celebrating 'Second Diwali': UNGA President
Delhi man stabbed to death