SpiceJet to start flights connecting Jabalpur with Delhi, Mumbai from March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 16:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
SpiceJet will start services connecting Jabalpur with Delhi and Mumbai from March.

The direct flight between the national capital and Jabalpur will be operated two days a week starting from March 1 while the services connecting Mumbai and Jabalpur will start from March 2, an official release said on Tuesday.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Jabalpur airport is also set to get a new terminal building, being built at a cost of Rs 412 crore.

