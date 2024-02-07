PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Italy's parliament approves bill affecting company board reforms - Ads from BMW, MG and Transport for London banned by UK watchdog over green claims

- McKinsey and BCG warn staff face jail if they reveal Saudi work - Disney, Warner and Fox join forces for sports streaming venture

- Adam Neumann seeks to buy WeWork out of bankruptcy Overview

- Italy's parliament has approved, along with a wider bill, changes that will override company bylaws on how board of directors are appointed, in effect giving long-term investors with a stake of more than 9% an advantage over other shareholders. - UK's advertising watchdog banned adverts from carmakers BMW and MG and from London's transport authority, citing misleading environmental claims.

- McKinsey and BCG's employees could face jail in Saudi Arabia if the firms handed over details of their work for the country's sovereign wealth fund without approval from the kingdom, bosses Bob Sternfels and Rich Lesser told US lawmakers. - Fox Corp, Walt Disney's ESPN, and Warner Bros Discovery will come together to launch a sports streaming service later this autumn, forming a joint venture to create a new service from their broad portfolio of professional and collegiate sports rights.

- WeWork founder Adam Neumann is trying to buy back the flexible workspace and was "partnering" with Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, lawyers acting for Neumann said in a letter sent to WeWork. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

