Multiple Students Injured in School Bus-Truck Accident

Ten students were injured when their school bus collided with a truck due to fog in Anupshahr area here on Saturday, police said.

The truck driver has been detained, they said.

The accident happened around 8 am when the truck hit the bus after overtaking a tractor-trolley laden with sugarcane near Jirauli village, Anupshahr Circle officer Anoop Singh said There were 33 people, including 28 students, onboard the bus. Police and administration officials rushed to the spot and sent the injured children to the hospital, police said.

Of the total injured children, four have suffered leg fractures. Those with minor injuries were sent to their homes after administering first-aid.

