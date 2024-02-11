IndiGo Plane's Landing Mishap Causes 15-Minute Runway Blockage at Delhi Airport
An IndiGo aircraft from Amritsar missed the taxiway after landing at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning, leading to blocking of one of the runways for around 15 minutes, according to a source.
The A320 aircraft, operating flight 6E 2221, went to the dead end of the runway 28/10 after missing the designated taxiway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
The source said that due to the incident, the runway was blocked for around 15 minutes and impacted some flight operations.
Later, an IndiGo towing van towed the aircraft from the dead end of the runway to a parking bay, the source added.
Comments from IndiGo on the incident are awaited. IGIA is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,400 flights daily. It has four operational runways.
