Youth sensation Rromeo launches Romantic Party Anthem Aankhon Main from the album 'Let Me Love' on his grand birthday Celebration

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: 10th February 2024 was a very special day for youth sensation, amazing singer, Dancer and fine actor Rromeo and it was a double celebration for him. While his birthday party was celebrated by cutting a grand cake at the Godfather Club in Mumbai, his album Let Me Love was also launched. Rromeo made a grand entry amidst fireworks and music, accompanied by his album co-star Apurva. Their pairing and chemistry looks attractive. This is the ultimate romantic party anthem from Rromeo which is a perfect blend of romance and dance. This song by Rromeo, which is known among the fans due to his heart-touching melody and lovely lyrics, is really amazing.

On this special occasion, Rromeo's entire family, many of his friends and fans were present here. His father Sajid Qureshi, his mother, his brother Adnan and his sister actress Amrin Qureshi were present at the celebration. Many of Rromeo's fans took selfies with him, who were holding I Love Rromeo boards. The cake cut here was also very special and musical. Yes, the mic and headphones on the cake were beautifully made.

The singer and music composer of the song Aankhon Mein is Rromeo and the lyricist is AM Turaz. This new year of birthday boy Rromeo has become even brighter with the fresh beats of his album. After entertaining the audience with melodious hit songs like Tera Fitoor, Tu Chand Hai and Dard, Rromeo is now all set to entertain the audience with Let Me Love. In this, Rromeo has truly set the stage on fire with his amazing dance, wonderful singing and his performance. His fans have gone crazy with the songs of this album.

Rromeo said on his birthday celebration that one of my songs used to be released on every birthday, this time I thought of releasing a complete album. Let Me Love is my first album about which I am very excited. In this Valentine's season, I decided to bring this romantic album, it has some love songs and some heartbreak songs. The first song of this album "Aankhon Main" has been released which is getting very good response. Apurva is with me in this video. I want that fans should keep showering love on my songs, I will keep bringing more beautiful songs in future. When asked about what love is to him this Valentine's week, Rromeo says that when it comes to love, I consider it quite old-school romance. I do not consider expressing love on social media or on any app as true love. There should be a deep connection with each other, there should be a connection of emotions and feelings, I would call it true love. If there is no madness and passion in love then it should not be called love, it is only attraction."

Rromeo further says, "On the occasion of Valentine's week, I want to bring a little romance in people's lives. The world is forgetting romance, I want to bring back that true love. What are Rromeo's plans regarding marriage, he says laughingly, "When I too fall in serious love, I will get married. But right now my motive is to make people love each other, to bring good songs for them." "

Rromeo may also be seen in a Bollywood film in the near future. He indicated this in response to a question at the birthday party. He said that Inshallah this will happen very soon, it will come as a surprise for all of you. Let us tell you that this is not impossible. Rajkumar Santoshi has directed his sister Amrin Qureshi's debut film Bad Boy.

Actress Apurva said that working with Rromeo was a fun experience for her. We met during the shooting of this song but very soon we connected. It's the month of love and I would like to wish everyone a Happy Valentine's Week. Rromeo said that this song was shot in Mumbai city itself and we have shown the atmosphere of a house party in it.

When Rromeo sang the song "Aankhon Mein" in front of the media and fans, his melodious voice left everyone intoxicated. Rromeo considers himself very lucky that he has received so much love from his first song. "I had never imagined that the audience would accept me so quickly. I want to thank all my fans as well as the media, without their support this journey would have been incomplete."

