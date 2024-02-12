Sky Announces Robust Q3 FY24 Financials, Reporting Total Income Up by 14 per cent and EBITDA Soars by an Impressive 359 per cent

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: Sky Industries Limited, engaged in the business of technical textiles, more particularly manufacturing of hook & loop tape fasteners, announced its unaudited Financial Results for 9M & Q3 FY24.

Q3 FY24 Key Consolidated Financials at a Glance: * Total Income of Rs 20.28 Cr, YoY growth of 14.39 %

* EBITDA of Rs 2.38 Cr, YoY growth of 358.63 % * EBITDA Margin of 11.75 %, YoY growth of 882 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 1.22Cr, YoY growth from Loss to Profit * Net Profit Margin of 6.03 %, YoY growth from Loss to Profit

* EPS of Rs 1.55, YoY growth from Loss to Profit 9M FY24 Key Consolidated Financials at a Glance:

- Total Income of Rs 62.23 Cr, YoY growth of 8.04 % - EBITDA of Rs 6.38 Cr, YoY growth of 57.74 %

- EBITDA Margin of 10.25 %, YoY growth of 323 Bps - Net Profit of Rs 3.14 Cr, YoY growth of 157.39 %

- Net Profit Margin of 5.05 %, YoY growth of 293 Bps - EPS of Rs 3.99, YoY growth of 152.53 %

Maikal Raorani, Whole Time Director and CFO, Sky Industries Limited, said "We are delighted to announce our Q3 FY24 results, wherein our focus on cost efficiency and strategic initiatives has significantly enhanced our profitability ratios. Despite the prevailing challenges, we have demonstrated agility and determination, reinforcing our standing in the industry."

