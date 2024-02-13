Left Menu

London stocks subdued as strong labour data diminishes rate-cut hopes

UK shares slipped on Tuesday, as stronger-than-expected labour data led to an uptick in the pound and government bond yields, raising concerns about a potential delay in interest rate cuts by the Bank of England. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.1%, as of 0853 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 shed 0.3%.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 14:53 IST
London stocks subdued as strong labour data diminishes rate-cut hopes

UK shares slipped on Tuesday, as stronger-than-expected labour data led to an uptick in the pound and government bond yields, raising concerns about a potential delay in interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.1%, as of 0853 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 shed 0.3%. Official data showed British pay logged its slowest pace of growth in more than a year by the end of 2023, although the slowdown was less pronounced than most analysts had predicted, and Britain's jobless rate unexpectedly declined.

The sterling saw a slight increase, last up nearly 0.1%, after the data, and the yield on Britain's benchmark 10-year gilt also rose, last standing at 4.077%, hurting equities.. "The data very much underscores the reluctance the BoE has been exhibiting regarding any suggestion of early interest rate cuts being made," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"Even though we need to wait until tomorrow for the latest CPI numbers, we may well see the market already start paring back the degree of loosening expected this year." UK's inflation data for January is due on Wednesday.

Traders are now pricing in around 70 basis points (bps) of interest rate cuts from the British central bank this year, down from around 78 bps before the data. Market participants will now await the release of the U.S. inflation data due later in the day, which could provide clues on the outlook for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Among individual stocks, GSK added 0.9% after Citigroup upgraded the stock for the first time in seven years, on positive results from DREAMM-7 study for its multiple myeloma drug, Blenrep. AstraZeneca rose 1.3% following four consecutive session of losses, providing a boost to the market.

London-listed shares of TUI

were among top performers on the midcap FTSE 250 index, up 2.6% after Europe's largest travel operator swung to a profit in its first quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024