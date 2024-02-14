Left Menu

Moody's upgrades rating on four Adani Group companies

Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings on eight Adani Group companies. It changed the outlook on four of the Group companies to stable from negative and maintained the stable outlook on the other four companies.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 09:01 IST
Moody's upgrades rating on four Adani Group companies
Moody's upgrades rating on four Adani Group companies (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings on eight Adani Group companies. It changed the outlook on four of the Group companies to stable from negative and maintained the stable outlook on the other four companies. Outlook changed to stable from negative for Adani Green Energy Limited; outlook changed to stable from negative for Adani Green Energy Restricted Group (AGEL RG-1) comprising Adani Green Energy (UP) Limited, Parampujya Solar Energy Private Limited and Prayatna Developers Private Limited; outlook remains stable for Adani Green Energy Restricted Group (AGEL RG-2) comprising Wardha Solar (Maharashtra) Private Limited, Kodangal Solar Parks Private Limited and Adani Renewable Energy (Rj) Limited.

Similarly, outlook changed to stable from negative for Adani Transmission Step-One Limited; outlook changed to stable from negative for Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited; outlook remains stable for Adani Energy Solutions Limited Restricted Group 1 (AESL RG1) comprising Barmer Power Transmission Service Limited, Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Transmission Ltd, Sipat Transmission Limited, Thar Power Transmission Service Limited, Hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited and Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission Limited. The outlook remains stable for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) and Adani International Container Terminal Private Ltd.

In February 2023, Moody's revised the outlook on four rated Adani Group companies to negative reflecting concerns over their access to capital and a potential increase in capital costs following the release of a report from a short-seller highlighting concerns over the Adani Group's governance practices, which led to significant and rapid declines in the market value of the Adani Group companies securities. In the ensuing period, the Group has completed several debt transactions, including refinancing as well as obtaining new loan facilities, demonstrating its continued access to debt capital at a reasonable cost, Moody's said.

At the same time, several high-profile equity transactions by large institutional and strategic investors, such as GQG and Qatar Investment Authority, also demonstrated the Group's continued equity market access, it added. "Whilst an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - India's securities market regulator - is still ongoing, the Supreme Court's decision to entrust SEBI to complete the investigation on the Adani Group and the court's view that there is no apparent regulatory failure attributable to SEBI have curbed the potential tail risk in a downside scenario," it further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024