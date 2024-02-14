Delhi govt expands e-bus fleet to 1650, launches 350 new electric buses

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday flagged off 350 electric buses here.

With the new buses, the number of electric buses in the DTC fleet has risen to 1650.

''Today, we are dedicating 350 electric buses to the people of Delhi. This brings our e-bus fleet to a record 1650,'' Kejriwal said in a post on X.

