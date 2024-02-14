Delhi govt expands e-bus fleet to 1650, launches 350 new electric buses
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday flagged off 350 electric buses here.
With the new buses, the number of electric buses in the DTC fleet has risen to 1650.
''Today, we are dedicating 350 electric buses to the people of Delhi. This brings our e-bus fleet to a record 1650,'' Kejriwal said in a post on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Kailash Gahlot
- Kejriwal
- V K Saxena
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi MCD proceedings suspended as BJP demands formation of standing committee
Delhi: 20-year-old kills friend over 'unnatural' sex demand
Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi-NCR amid cold weather, visibility badly affected
Dense fog covers Delhi; low visibility hampers flight operations
Money laundering case: ED seizes Rs 36 lakh, SUV from Soren's Delhi house