KRCL recovers over Rs 2.17 cr as fine in January

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has recovered over Rs 2.17 crore in fines from 9,548 ticketless travellers in January this year as a result of Konkan Railway's continuous and intensive ticket checking drives. In January this year, a total of 9,548 unauthorised or irregular travellers were detected without tickets and were penalised. A total of Rs 2,17,97,102 was recovered in fines, officials of KRCL said in a statement here. Konkan railway has appealed to passengers to travel with proper and valid tickets to avoid inconvenience, as KRCL will continue to hold such ticket checking drives intensively along its entire route. The Konkan Railway had carried out multiple drives like this since last year.

The Konkan railway remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a seamless and lawful travel experience, and passengers are encouraged to collaborate in this collective endeavour, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)