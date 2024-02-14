Left Menu

Supreme Power Equipment Limited Records Robust Unaudited Financials for Q3 and 9M FY24, Achieves Rs 76 Crore Total Income in 9M

Supreme Power Equipment Limited (NSE - SUPREMEPWR), a distinguished player in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for 9M & Q3 FY24.

14-02-2024
Q3 FY24 Consolidated Key Financials at a Glance: * Total Income of Rs 23.77 crore

* EBITDA of Rs 5.14 crore * EBITDA Margin of 21.64 %

* PAT of Rs 2.97 crore * PAT Margin of 12.50 %

* EPS of Rs 1.17 9M FY24 Consolidated Key Financials at a Glance:

* Total Income of Rs 76.36 crore * EBITDA of Rs 15.53 crore

* EBITDA Margin of 20.34% * PAT of Rs 9.56 crore

* PAT Margin of 12.52 % * EPS of Rs 3.76

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are delighted to report impressive financial performance for the reported quarter. Our focus on operational efficiency and strategic initiatives continues to yield positive results. Transformers are vital components of electrical power systems serving several crucial functions to ensure transmission of electrical energy. We, with our wide portfolio of transformers, have emerge as one of the leading suppliers of the ever-rising demand from rising power industry. Our thrust on technology and commitment to our client are driving force to supply quality products and strengthened our market share. Our unwavering commitment to excellence has positioned us as a reliable partner for critical transformers in the industry.

