REC Limited signs Rs. 588Cr deals with Damodar Valley Corp to strengthen infrastructure and energy projects

REC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power and leading NBFC, has signed agreements worth Rs. 588 crores with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to strengthen infrastructure and energy projects in the Damodar Valley region. The agreements aim to strengthen the cooperation between REC and DVC for the development of tubed coal mines, and include a Term Loan agreement, an Escrow agreement, and Hypothecation deeds.

The agreement was signed by Senior Chief Project Manager, REC Regional Office, Kolkata, Shri Santosh Kumar Sahu and Senior General Manager (Finance), DVC, Shri Durgesh Maity, in the presence of Chairman and Managing Director, DVC, Shri S. Suresh Kumar and members of DVC’s technical, finance, and administrative teams.

The agreements signed underscore the collaborative efforts of both organizations in promoting sustainable development and leveraging resources for the greater benefit of the community. REC and DVC remain steadfast in their dedication to fostering innovation, efficiency, and excellence in the energy sector, driving positive change and prosperity for all stakeholders involved.

About DVC and REC

DVC is a public sector undertaking under the union Ministry of Power, engaged in power generation and transmission, catering to the energy needs of the eastern region of the country.

REC is a 'Maharatna' Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, and is registered with RBI as Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), and Infrastructure Financing Company (IFC). REC finances the entire Power-Infrastructure sector comprising Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewable Energy and new technologies like Electric Vehicles, Battery Storage, Pumped Storage Projects, Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia projects. Recently, REC has also diversified into the Non-Power Infrastructure sector comprising Roads & Expressways, Metro Rail, Airports, IT Communication, Social and Commercial Infrastructure (Educational Institution, Hospitals), Ports and Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works in respect of various other sectors like Steel and Refinery.

REC Ltd. provides loans of various maturities to State, Central and Private Companies for creation of infrastructure assets in the country. REC Ltd. continues to play a key strategic role in the flagship schemes of the Government for the power sector and has been a nodal agency for Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGAYA), Deen Dayal Upadhaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), National Electricity Fund (NEF) Scheme which resulted in strengthening of last-mile distribution system, 100% village electrification and household electrification in the country. REC has also been made the nodal agency for certain States and Union Territories for the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The loan book of REC stands at Rs 4.97 Lakh Crores and Net Worth at Rs. 64,787 crores as on 31st December, 2023.

