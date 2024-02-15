Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- NatWest poised to confirm Paul Thwaite as chief executive - Brussels open to telecoms mergers to support investment

- US Porsche, Bentley and Audi imports held up over banned Chinese part - UK's Hunt explores fresh squeeze on public spending to fund tax cuts

Overview - NatWest is set to confirm interim boss Paul Thwaite as its permanent group chief executive, with the state-backed lender preparing for the government to launch a public share sale before the end of the summer.

- Brussels has signalled it is open to European telecoms mergers to help fund the rollout of 5G and update ageing networks. - Thousands of Porsche, Bentley and Audi cars have been impounded in US ports after a supplier to parent group Volkswagen found a Chinese subcomponent in the vehicles that breached anti-forced labour laws.

- British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is considering slashing billions of pounds from public spending plans to fund pre-election tax cuts if he is penned in by tight finances in his March 6 Budget. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

