Palestinian relief agency cashflows to turn negative next month, chief says

Cashflows at the U.N. agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, will turn negative next month and its financial problems will accelerate in April if funding suspended by a number of countries does not resume, the head of the agency said on Thursday.

"We will hit a negative cashflow as from March and then it will be accelerated in April unless this frozen contribution is unlocked," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini told Irish national broadcaster RTE before a meeting in Dublin with the country's foreign minister.

