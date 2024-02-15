Policybazaar for Business Welcomes Three Esteemed Industry Leaders to its Advisory Board

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 15: Policybazaar for Business, a rapidly-growing brand dedicated to addressing the insurance needs of Indian businesses, is pleased to announce the addition of three distinguished members to its advisory board: Dinesh Waghela, AV Rao, and S. Nagaraj. Last year, the brand had revealed the first name - Ajit Kumar, former General Manager at Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd., who brought over 37 years of invaluable experience in the general insurance industry to the board. These industry veterans bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise in various facets of insurance. They will further strengthen the position of Policybazaar for Business in the business insurance landscape.

Dinesh Waghela assumes role of Associate Director & Mentor With over 35 years of experience under his belt, Waghela brings a breadth of expertise and insight to Policybazaar for Business. His journey includes pivotal roles in some of the most renowned organizations in the insurance industry, showcasing his deep-rooted expertise. Waghela's career features a remarkable 25-year tenure with the General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re), where he significantly contributed to the growth and development of the insurance sector. Following his tenure at GIC Re, he assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at New India Assurance. His final chapter before retirement included the position of Director and GM/CFO at Oriental Insurance. In his new role at Policybazaar for Business, he will serve as the Associate Director and Mentor in the Reinsurance space.

AV Rao joins as Advisory Board Member A seasoned professional in the insurance industry, AV Rao's strategic insights are expected to contribute significantly to the brand's success. With a proven track record in navigating diverse sectors such as biotechnology, engineering, transportation, defense, and information technology, Rao's expertise in underwriting and claims management positions him as a valuable asset in managing high-value risks. Having amassed over 33 years of experience in various capacities in National Insurance, Rao has a deep understanding of the intricacies of the industry. His leadership roles, including heading the Bangalore region in Fire/Engineering/ Motor Technical Departments/Finance Department in 2017 and serving as the Head of Technical Department in Hyderabad in 2012, underscore his capability in steering complex operations to success.

S. Nagaraj brings 38 Years of industry knowledge to the advisory board S. Nagaraj, retired Chief Regional Manager and Head of the Large Corporate & Brokers Cell at United India Insurance Co, joins Policybazaar for Business's advisory board. With a career spanning over 38 years, Nagaraj's multifaceted roles, including underwriting, claims management, and marketing, reflect a dedication to innovation and a profound impact on the insurance landscape. His forward-thinking approach, including pioneering health coverage for the LGBT segment population, exemplifies his commitment to shaping the future of the industry.

Sajja Praveen Chowdary, Head of PB for Business, stated, "The power of Policybazaar for Business lies in its commitment to customer-centricity. This advisory board is a step in the same direction as it helps the brand employ ground-level wisdom in making the needle move for enriched and integrated solutions in the Business Insurance space in India." Policybazaar for Business continues to strengthen its team with industry leaders who bring invaluable knowledge and insights, ensuring the brand's continued success in meeting the evolving needs of Indian businesses.

Policybazaar is the flagship platform of PB Fintech Ltd. & is one of India's largest online insurance platforms. PB Fintech launched Policybazaar in 2008 to respond to Consumers' need for more awareness, choice, and transparency and create a consumer-pull-based, provider-neutral model for insurance distribution. After becoming a household name and a default online destination in retail insurance, Policybazaar launched corporate insurance products through its insurance partners in 2021. The brand's vision is to enable corporates, startups and SMEs across the country, through business insurance products, thereby, making them more resilient in the face of adversities and unforeseen risks. Today, Policybazaar has serviced more than 25,000 corporates and is relentless in its endeavour to empower corporates through accurate risk analysis and mapping the right solutions. Some of the big names from the industry who have placed their trust in Policybazaar include Axis Bank, Byju's, Cars24, Colliers, Delhivery, FICCI, NSDL, IRIS Software, Quess Corp, Yatra and many more.

