Gold worth over Rs 17 lakh seized at Bengaluru''s Kempegowda International Airport

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-02-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 18:11 IST
Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday intercepted an Indian passenger who arrived from Kuwait and seized gold weighing 279.5 gram worth over Rs 17 lakh from him, officials said. In a post on social media platform X, Bengaluru Air Customs said that its officers intercepted an Indian passenger who arrived from Kuwait by flight J9-431 on Thursday and attempted to smuggle crude gold in cut pieces, which were concealed inside a decorative incense burner container.

''The gold cut pieces totally weighing 279.5 gm valued at Rs 17,23,117 were seized,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

