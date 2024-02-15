Waymo issues recall after 2 of its vehicles strike the same pickup truck

Left Menu

Waymo is issuing a recall for the first time due to a software concern after two of its self-driving vehicles hit the same pickup truck that was being towed.Waymo, which is owned by Google parent Alphabet, said that the recall potentially involves 444 autonomous vehicles. On December 11, a Waymo vehicle struck a pickup truck being towed backwards across the middle turn lane and right travel lane.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 15-02-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 18:45 IST
Waymo is issuing a recall for the first time due to a software concern after two of its self-driving vehicles hit the same pickup truck that was being towed.

Waymo, which is owned by Google parent Alphabet, said that the recall potentially involves 444 autonomous vehicles. The company said that the incidents occurred in Phoenix, in December, prior to a software update release. On December 11, a Waymo vehicle struck a pickup truck being towed backwards across the middle turn lane and right travel lane. A few minutes later, a second Waymo vehicle made contact with the same pickup truck. The company said that their vehicles were travelling at low relative speeds during the incidents and that there were no injuries.

Waymo had ongoing discussions with the National Highway Traffic Safety Transportation Administration about the incidents and updated the software in all affected vehicles between December 20, 2023 and January 12, 2024. In May Waymo announced that its robotaxis would be able to carry passengers through most of the Phoenix area for the first time. The company's vehicles began giving rides to fare-paying passengers in the Phoenix area in late 2020.(AP) RUP RUP

