Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah allocates Rs 39,121 crore for social welfare and minority empowerment

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his 15th consecutive budget presentation, for the fiscal year 2024-25, emphasized a robust framework for social welfare and minority empowerment with the allocation of Rs 39,121 crore under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Sub-Plan scheme. Demonstrating a concerted effort to uplift these communities, Rs 27,674 crore is earmarked for the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Rs 11,448 crore for the Scheduled Tribes Sub-Plan, of the proposed amount.

Additionally, Rs 2,710 crore is allocated for the construction of residential schools and hostels, aimed at providing quality education and accommodation to students from these communities. To further strengthen the welfare of scheduled tribes, the budget introduces several key initiatives.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "A separate Scheduled Tribes Welfare Secretariat has been set up for the Scheduled Tribes Department. The Secretariat will be operationalized in 2023-24 by sanctioning necessary posts." A dedicated Scheduled Tribes Welfare Secretariat will be established to streamline administrative processes and enhance service delivery.

Moreover, ashram schools will be rebranded as Maharshi Valmiki Adivasi Budakattu Residential Schools, with measures in place to expand their infrastructure and improve educational outcomes. CM Siddaramaiah said, "In all schools which currently have 1st to 5th standard, 6th standard will be started. In all schools which currently have 1st to 7th standard, 8th standard will be started. The student strength in each standard will be increased from 25 to 40. In seven district headquarters which do not have post-matric hostels, one boys and one girls hostel each i.e., 14 hostels will be started. Each hostel will have a strength of 100 students."

In addition, a grant of Rs 15,000 will be offered to 200 engineering graduates who are undergoing vocational training courses lasting 6 to 12 months, such as those in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, at institutions like IISc, IITs, or NITs. Also, A monthly grant of Rs. 25,000 will be granted to 100 research scholars from Scheduled Tribes who are engaged in post-doctoral fellowship programs and are not currently receiving any other fellowships.

Two initiatives are poised to enhance the overall development of 23 nomadic and semi-nomadic communities, encompassing groups such as Koraga, Jenukuruba, Yarava, Kadukuruba, Soliga, Gonda, Siddhi, Malaikudi, Kudiya, Hasalaru, Gowdalu, Bettakuruba, Hakki-Pikki, Iruliga, Rajagonda, Harinishikari, among others. The first initiative entails the reservation of 20 seats in each Ekalavya model residential school specifically for students hailing from these communities. Remarkably, these students will be exempted from the usual entrance tests, ensuring a more accessible pathway to quality education.

Furthermore, a dedicated cell is set to be established for a duration of one year, accompanied by a substantial allocation of Rs 3 crore. This special cell aims to facilitate the community members in obtaining crucial documents such as ration cards and other essential government records, fostering inclusivity and empowerment among these marginalized groups.

Recognizing the importance of inclusive growth, the budget allocates significant resources for the welfare of backward classes and minority communities. A total of Rs. 1,600 crore will be utilized through various corporations under the Backward Classes Welfare Department to implement targeted programs and initiatives.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "In the year 2024-25, construction works of 29 residential school complexes belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Departments will be taken up at a cost of Rs 638 crore. Programs at the cost of Rs 1,600 crore will be formulated and implemented during 2024-25 through various corporations, functioning under the Backward Classes Welfare Department". Additionally, measures will be undertaken to upgrade infrastructure and facilities in existing hostels and residential schools, ensuring a conducive learning environment for students.

In a systematic approach, essential infrastructure amenities will be supplied at a total expenditure of Rs 200 crore to enhance and upgrade facilities in 150 recently established post-matric hostels accommodating 100 students each, along with 174 Morarji Desai residential schools/colleges. Also, there is a plan to construct dedicated buildings for 30 hostels under the backward classes department, currently operating in rented spaces, with a per-unit cost set at Rs. 4 crore.

In the realm of minority welfare, the budget introduces a slew of initiatives to promote educational empowerment and economic development. CM Siddaramaiah said, "Improvement in the educational parameters is important for the holistic development of the minority communities. Our government is taking various measures for the educational empowerment of minorities: 50 Morarji Desai Residential Schools will be started with a capacity of 50 students each, 100 post-matric boys/girls hostels will be started with a capacity of 100 students each, 100 new Maulana Azad Schools will be opened."

Pre-university colleges will be established in 25 schools with existing infrastructure. The revival of the fee reimbursement scheme for minority community students pursuing B.Sc., nursing, and nursing courses in government/private colleges is underway. A 6 per cent interest subsidy will be granted on loans up to Rs 10 crore obtained from KSFC for initiating new micro and small industries or upgrading existing units. Loans, coupled with training from the Sericulture department, will be extended through KMDC to support silk reelers from minority communities.

Women self-help groups within minority communities will be actively encouraged to participate in various self-employment activities, with a dedicated allocation of Rs.10 crore for this initiative. An allocation of Rs 100 crore is earmarked for the development of wakf properties. A special emphasis will be placed on the protection and conservation of protected monuments under the care of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Workshops on current affairs will be organized for moulavis and muttavallis registered with the State Wakf Board. Furthermore, Rs 20 crore will be allocated to enhance basic facilities at major pilgrimage destinations within the state, including the initiation of construction work for Mangaluru Haj Bhavan at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

A provision of Rs 50 crore will be set aside for the development of major pilgrimage destinations for Jains. Rs 200 crore is designated for the development of the Christian community. The translation of Tripitakas, the sacred texts of the Buddhist community, into Kannada, will be facilitated with the necessary grants. An allocation of Rs 2 crore is specified for the formulation of targeted schemes to financially empower the Sikligar community.

Additionally, the Shri Nanak Jhira Saheb Gurudwara in Bidar will receive a development grant of Rs 1 crore. Programs totaling Rs 393 crore will be devised and implemented through Minorities Development Corporations in the fiscal year 2024-25. (ANI)

