SK Raipur Marathon to Champion Women's Health: Thousands Expected to Run for a Fitter Raipur

SRV Media Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 16: The inaugural SK Raipur Marathon on March 3rd is being organized by IIEMR Institute of Event Management in collaboration with SK Finance. This exciting event promises to bring thousands of runners together for a healthier and cleaner Raipur.

Running for Her Health: This year's marathon goes beyond just competition, dedicating itself to women's health. A special "Run for Her" category offers free registration for female participants, encouraging their active participation and well-being. More Than Just a Race: The SK Raipur Marathon isn't just about crossing the finish line. Get ready for pre-events like fitness activities, ambassador meets, and a vibrant bib expo across various gardens in the city.

Multiple Distances for All: The marathon offers three categories : * 21km and 10km: Experience the thrill of the race with official timing chips, medals, t-shirts, and refreshments.

* 3km Fun Run: Enjoy a shorter run with friends and family, still earning your medal, t-shirt, and refreshments. Run for a Cause: NGOs promoting social messages can participate for free! Register your organization and spread awareness while enjoying the run.

Registration is Open Till Feb 28, 2024 About the Organizer: Mukesh Mishra, is a seasoned marathoner and event organizer renowned for his dedication to promoting health and fitness through large-scale running events across India. His signature event, the Jaipur Marathon, just concluded its 16th edition on February 4th, attracting over 1 lakh participants from a staggering 18 countries. This remarkable feat solidifies his reputation as a leader in the Indian running community. Mishra's passion for running extends beyond Jaipur, with successful marathons organized in Jodhpur, Mount Abu, and Ajmer, further demonstrating his expertise and dedication.

