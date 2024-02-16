"A development-oriented budget...": Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Terming the state budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as development-oriented, Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said along with the continuation of five guarantees schemes, impetus had been given to housing, agriculture, rural development, industry, irrigation, education and health sectors "The CM has shown his commitment to the welfare of one and all by formulating a different scheme for the departments of Social Welfare, Backward Classes and Minorities Women and Child Welfare and Labour and providing more funds," said Zameer Ahmed Khan.

"Regarding the Housing Department, the government has set a target of building 12 lakh houses out of which three lakh houses in the current year budget. Funds had been provided for the completion of three lakh houses which had been stopped by the previous government. Under the Minorities Welfare Department, the CM has announced the Constitution of 50 Morarji Desai Residential schools and 100 new Moulana Azad schools. Besides, the government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for the protection of wakf properties, Rs 200 crore for the development of the Christian community development and Rs 50 crore for the improvement of the Jain religious centres. This shows the government's commitment to the welfare of minorities," he added. "50 Morarji Desai Residential Schools will be started with a capacity of 50 students each. 100 Post-matric boys/girls hostels will be started with a capacity of 100 students each. 100 new Maulana Azad Schools will be opened. Pre-university colleges will be started in 25 schools which have their own buildings. Fee reimbursement scheme for students of minority communities who are pursuing B.Sc., Nursing/G.N.M Nursing courses in Government/Private Colleges will be restarted." read the budget speech of Karnataka CM concerning Minorities Welfare.

An interest subsidy of 6% will be provided on loans up to Rs.10 crore availed from KSFC for setting up new micro and small industries and upgradation of the existing units. Loans will be given through KMDC along with training through the Sericulture department to financially support silk reelers belonging to minority communities. "Women self-help groups of minority communities will be encouraged to engage invarious types of self-employment activities. Rs.10 crore will be allocated for this program. An allocation of Rs. 100 crore will be made for the development of Wakf properties. There will be a special focus on the protection and conservation of protected monuments which are maintained by the ASI." said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 15th consecutive budget on the state's financial roadmap for the upcoming fiscal year. Holding both the position of Chief Minister and the finance portfolio, Siddaramaiah's 15th budget marks a record milestone in his political career.

"Through the 5 Guarantee schemes of Shakti, Gruhajyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Yuvanidhi and Annabhagya, we are putting Rs. 52,000 crore in the hands of crore of people during 2024-25. An average of Rs. 50,000 to Rs.55,000 is transferred to each family every year through Guarantee schemes," said CM Siddaramaiah. "The implementation of Guarantee schemes has brought us admiration from the entire world. The positive economic and social impact of the Guarantee schemes will become more clear with time. Many countries and international agencies are studying and appreciating our work. However, these studies are not the only reason to validate my belief in the Guarantee schemes. The happiness on the face of the woman who bows her head before entering the bus; the prayers of millions of women who are visiting temples; the tears of joy in the face of the unemployed youth who got some relief due to Yuva Nidhi - these gestures have strengthened my faith in Guarantee Schemes. It is a matter of immense satisfaction to place the fruits of prosperity into the hands of its rightful owners, the people of the State." the Karnataka CM added.

Speaking on guarantees of Congress government in the state, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Our vision for the future is not limited to the Guarantee scheme. Amidst the successful implementation of Guarantee schemes of such a huge scale, during the last 9 months, our Government has given Cabinet approval to works worth Rs.21,168 crore and revised estimates of Rs. 2230 crore have been approved. Further, the Action Plan for Rs.2188 crore has also been approved. We have given impetus to creating an ecosystem that promotes inclusive development and accelerated economic development in the coming future. We will mobilise adequate resources for economic infrastructure such as expressways, excellent rural roads, world-class airports and Urban Public Transport facilities. We will make even greater investment in the energy sector to take Karnataka number one in the country once again in energy production" The State economy is estimated to grow at 6.6% (constant prices) in 2023-24. The sectoral growth reveals that services and industrial sectors are the major contributors to the State economy.

The services sector has registered a growth of 8.7% and the Industrial sector has shown a growth of 7.5% in 2023-24 over the previous year. The agriculture sector has shown a negative growth of 1.8 % due to severe drought in the current year. The 2023-24 Karnataka Budget witnessed substantial growth, with the budget size increasing from Rs 265,720 crore to Rs 327,747 crore, demonstrating a significant 23 per cent surge.

This expansion encompassed both revenue and capital expenditures, reflecting the government's commitment to holistic development across various sectors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)