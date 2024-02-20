Holy relics of Lord Buddha to be displayed in Thailand from Feb 22-Mar 18

Some of the holy relics of Lord Buddha preserved at the National Museum here will be displayed in Thailand from February 22 to March 18, the culture ministry said on Tuesday.

The relics, revered by Buddhist followers around the world, will be ferried in a special Indian Air Force plane, according to ministry officials.

Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan told a press conference here that four of the 20 pieces of holy relics of Lord Buddha kept at the National Museum in Delhi will be displayed in Thailand.

The relics will reach Thailand on February 22 and will be displayed at a special pavilion in Bangkok from February 22-March 3, he said. Mohan said that the relics will be displayed at three other locations in Thailand in turns, from March 4 to March 18. On March 19, the relics will be brought back to India, he said.

These relics are being sent on the request of the Thai government. On its request, relics of two disciples of Lord Buddha, preserved in Madhya Pradesh's Sanchi, are also being sent to Thailand for display, Mohan added.

