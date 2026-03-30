Left Menu

India's U20 Women's Journey to the AFC Asian Cup Thai Finals

The Indian U20 women's team, led by coach Joakim Alexandersson, is set to compete in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Thailand 2026 for the first time in 20 years. The team will face Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei in the group stage, aiming for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:04 IST
India's U20 Women's Journey to the AFC Asian Cup Thai Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian U20 women's football team, guided by head coach Joakim Alexandersson, has announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Thailand 2026. This is a significant moment for India, marking their return to the tournament after two decades.

India's campaign kicks off against Japan on April 2 at the Thammasat Stadium, followed by matches against Australia and Chinese Taipei. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals, with hopes of securing a spot in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

The Young Tigresses arrived in Bangkok on March 20 to acclimatize, with their preparation journey featuring training camps in Bengaluru and Sweden, where they engaged in friendly matches against Swedish club seniors. The final squad, revealed after defender Alka Indwar's release, reflects their readiness for the challenge ahead.

TRENDING

1
India Gears Up for Digital Census: Confidentiality and Innovation at Forefront

India Gears Up for Digital Census: Confidentiality and Innovation at Forefro...

 India
2
Paris Mayor Races to Resolve Parc des Princes Standoff

Paris Mayor Races to Resolve Parc des Princes Standoff

 Global
3
Switzerland's Love for Cash: Why Mobile Payments Are Stalling

Switzerland's Love for Cash: Why Mobile Payments Are Stalling

 Switzerland
4
Renault Duster's Grand Comeback: PPS Motors Unveils the All-New SUV in Hyderabad

Renault Duster's Grand Comeback: PPS Motors Unveils the All-New SUV in Hyder...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026