India's U20 Women's Journey to the AFC Asian Cup Thai Finals

The Indian U20 women's football team, guided by head coach Joakim Alexandersson, has announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Thailand 2026. This is a significant moment for India, marking their return to the tournament after two decades.

India's campaign kicks off against Japan on April 2 at the Thammasat Stadium, followed by matches against Australia and Chinese Taipei. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals, with hopes of securing a spot in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

The Young Tigresses arrived in Bangkok on March 20 to acclimatize, with their preparation journey featuring training camps in Bengaluru and Sweden, where they engaged in friendly matches against Swedish club seniors. The final squad, revealed after defender Alka Indwar's release, reflects their readiness for the challenge ahead.