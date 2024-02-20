Left Menu

ICD and Banque Misr sign letter of intent to provide $30M to support SME in Egypt

The ICD's Acting CEO, Engineer Hani Salem Sonbol, and Banque Misr’s Chairman Mr. Mohamed EL-Etreby, signed the letter of intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-02-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 20:29 IST
ICD and Banque Misr sign letter of intent to provide $30M to support SME in Egypt
Image Credit: Twitter(@isdb_group)

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-ps.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) group, signed a letter of intent with Banque Misr to provide a $30 million financing line dedicated to finance private sector projects in Egypt and to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt. The letter of intent was inked in the presence of high-ranking Egyptian officials, including the Ministers of Planning and Economic Development, Supply and Internal Trade, Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The ICD's Acting CEO, Engineer Hani Salem Sonbol, and Banque Misr’s Chairman Mr. Mohamed EL-Etreby, signed the letter of intent.

The current agreement aligns with our goals in Egypt by increasing access to finance for SMEs, fostering job creation, and empowering youth and women entrepreneurs in EgyptCommenting on the signing, Engineer Sonbol Acting CEO of ICD said, "Banque Misr is a valuable customer for ICD. This new financing line builds upon our successful 2017 partnership with Banque Misr, where we provided line of finance of $25 million for a period of 5 years, the current agreement aligns with our goals in Egypt by increasing access to finance for SMEs, fostering job creation, and empowering youth and women entrepreneurs in Egypt.”

Since its inception, ICD has provided $315 million in financing to Egypt, supporting private sector companies, financing lines to banks, and direct investments. These funds have demonstrably contributed to economic growth, job creation, and development across various sectors, including energy, food, and industry.

For his part, Mr. Mohamed EL-Etreby, Chairman of Banque Misr, confirmed that this signing is a continuation of the ongoing cooperation with the ICD in financing the private sector companies, small and medium enterprises, explaining that this cooperation is a step within the framework of Banque Misr's strategy to support and assist projects of all categories, to which the bank attaches importance by providing all financial and non-financial services to meet the needs of customers in this sector to advance it in a way that reflects positively on the national economy by improving economic indicators, increasing rates of economic development, encouraging the local product, and reducing the import bill.

Banque Misr is always keen to enter into many initiatives and protocols to expand financing for the project sector out of its belief that these projects are the engine and pillar of economic growth.

  (With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024