Russian nuclear-capable bomber carrying Putin takes off on short inspection flight- RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 18:10 IST
A Russian nuclear-capable strategic bomber carrying President Vladimir Putin has taken off on a short flight, the RIA state news agency reported on Thursday.
The Kremlin said earlier on Thursday that Putin would fly aboard a modernised TU-160M strategic bomber after visiting the factory which makes the plane.
